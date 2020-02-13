If you are looking for gathering that includes performances of Japanese Taiko drumming, martial arts and Bhangra dancing this weekend, look no further than Oregon’s Annual Asian Celebration. The Asian Celebration is commemorating 35 years of culture and festivities. In addition to the assorted dances and demonstrations (learn how to cook Indonesian black sweet rice cakes or a Vietnamese dish), the celebration also boasts an Asian Marketplace stuffed with booths selling cultural products. For those interested in learning history, take a walk through the Asian heritage exhibit. This year, the exhibit features Melissa Nolledo’s photo-essay series “Our Stories: Immigrants of America.”

The Asian Celebration began in October 1985 when three people, Angie Collas-Dean, Ada O. L. Lee and Vern Ho came up with the idea to form an event showcasing the diverse cultures of various Asian Americans living in the area. The goal was to enhance the public’s knowledge of culture of all Asian nationalities and to create a larger and more inclusive community.

Oregon Asian Celebration runs Feb. 15-16 at the Lane Events Center. Tickets $6 Adults, $10 for both days. Kids 12 and under FREE. For more information visit AsianCelebration.org.