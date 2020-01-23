Pinche Pandita

I enjoyed learning a bit of background about Pandita in the Eugene Weekly’s review of the new restaurant (“Tacos Every Day,” 12/19/2019). I met one of the owners, and his friendliness and enthusiasm suggest that their restaurant’s longevity may match that of the Rose & Thistle that occupied that cozy space for so many years.

Your reviewer’s mention of the fresh air patio didn’t include a feature that diners concerned about our climate crisis might find worthy of consideration — the ambiance of an exuberant natural gas fire heating outdoor Eugene in the moment and far into the future.

Greg Edblom

Eugene