One Family’s Dream

1960 Cocina, pronounced “koh-see-nah,” is a new Mexican restaurant serving up authentic dishes on the corner of 18th and Willamette Street.

“We stayed with what we liked,” Elizabeth Peredia, one of the owners of 1960 Cocina, says when discussing the menu. “We thought, that’s not what anybody serves. But that’s OK.”

Growing up in their south Eugene neighborhood, Peredia says she and her three siblings were inspired by the traditional Mexican cooking of their mother and father, Triny and Genaro Peredia. It was always a dream, she says, to open a family restaurant.

After much planning, deliberation and acquiring the lease for the perfect location, that vision started to come true.

In May of last year, 1960 Cocina opened their doors and since then has been welcoming guests to experience the tasty and delicious foods of the Peredia family.

“It’s like having people over in your home,” Peredia says. “That’s really how we feel when someone comes in.”

An exposed brick wall greets guests at the door of 1960 Cocina. Walking into the restaurant is an intimate experience. Peredia’s mother, Triny, was from Jalisco, Mexico, so old photographs and maps of Mexico decorate the walls. While the seating is slightly limited due to the nature of the smaller building, it makes spacing between the tables comfy and cozy.

When cooking with her family growing up, Peredia says, having fresh and local foods has always been the staple. In the kitchen of 1960 Cocina that tradition, of sourcing local foods, still holds true.

The restaurant acquires their herbs from Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile, their meat from Long’s Meat Market and their fresh produce from Pacific Coast Produce.

During my visit, I tried only one asada taco but after one bite, I knew I should have ordered two or even three more. The rich, deep seasoning and tenderness of the meat was mouth-watering. While the herbs are locally sourced, Peredia says, the seasonings on the carne asada are all her dad’s creation; a blend of spices carefully crafted over decades.

The menu also features chile rellenos, one pasilla pepper and an additional roasted jalapeño, which are lightly coated, stuffed with queso fresco or a fresh softened white cheese and then fried separately. The jalapeño adds a refreshing heat to the dish when accompanied by mild green pepper. Additionally, the dish is accompanied by a side of rice, a vibrant tomato sauce and homemade tortillas, made fresh.

The diverse menu offers a range of dishes, from tamales, enchiladas and flautas, so you’re sure to find your fix.

Try the nopales con salsa gordita, a homemade fresh gordita — a thick corn tortilla with a pocket in the middle made to be stuffed with a variety of Mexican fillings, such as refried beans, chorizo, chile verde and more. This gordita is stuffed with cactus, house-made salsa and a mixture of cheese, the gordita is a tasty, unique textured bite of delight.

Not only does 1960 Cocina provide an exquisite taste into authentic Mexican cuisine, the Peredia family strives to put the best food and service forward.

Peredia says it’s been a constant process of learning on the go for her and her siblings, but the amount of community support has been a constant source of encouragement.

“We have a really great base of customers, the same people keep coming back since we opened,” Peredia says. “Having them come back to tell us how much they liked their food, especially when it’s your mom’s food, it’s really awesome and makes us appreciative of it all.”

1960 Cocina is open from noon to 9 pm Tuesday through Sunday at 1810 Willamette Street. For more information, see 1960Cocina.Business.site