Not Above The Law

It was a truly galvanizing thrill to attend the heated “Nobody Is Above the Law” demonstration Dec. 17 in Eugene. More than 900 people had signed up on line to support Congress’ vote to remove Resident Trump from the White House well in advance of the 2020 election. Most people brought at least one friend with them, although I’ve found no estimate, yet, of the total attendance.

Eugene’s rally was among at least 600 in the United States. Speakers read encouraging letters to us all from Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Peter DeFazio and appealed to us to do more than vote next November. That’s the very least we can do when Trump will pull out all the stops to get re-elected. We can join forces with other activists from Indivisible, MoveOn, Our Revolution and 350Eugene to move mountains of complacency and conservatism. Our children trust us to protect their futures and help insure liberty, justice and a healthy planet.

Why, when local TV news reporters covered the event, did the next day’s Register-Guard (Wednesday, Dec. 18) not contain even a mention of the demonstration? It would have taken a drone or helicopter to include everyone in one photograph.

Graham Hoyt Lewis

Eugene