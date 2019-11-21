Egan Warming Center on Standby

With 30-degree weather threatening to show up again this week, the Egan Warming Center will be on standby Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 22. Egan is composed of different community organizations from service providers to churches to nonprofits that make sure those experiencing homelessness stay warm during freezing temperatures. If, in 48 hours, the weather is expected to drop below 30 degrees, warming centers across Eugene-Springfield will open.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, Lane Community College and Central Lutheran are on standby. In Springfield, the location on A Street, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection (women only), Temple Beth Israel, Trinity United Methodist Church, Valley Covenant Church and First United Methodist Church are on standby. Centers that open at 6:30 pm provide dinner, but locations with late starts will not have food available.

For further information, visit EganWarmingCenter.com. The website has addresses for all locations, times the centers open and if pets are allowed.