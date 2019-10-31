Team USA at Oregon State

The Team USA women’s basketball team is getting ready to take on the world when it competes at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but first it’s showing up to play ball at Oregon State. The national team has a gold medal streak since 1996 — and has brought home a medal every year since 1976 — so it’s one of the greatest teams in Olympic history. Oregon State isn’t a slouch at basketball, though. According to those way-too-early polls by ESPN, Oregon State is ranked No. 6 for the upcoming season. Last season, the team finished in the Sweet 16 — for the fourth consecutive time. And when the team played Sabrina Ionescu’s Oregon (ranked No. 1 by those early polls), the team held its own at home but lost by nine points in Eugene. Team USA’s roster features professional athletes from teams like Seattle Storm (the city’s only basketball team), Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces — and more.

Oregon State women’s basketball team takes on the U.S. 7 pm Monday, Nov. 4, at Gill Coliseum, located at 660 SW 26th Street, Corvallis. Tickets start at $10.