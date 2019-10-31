No Compassion For Twiggy

Your story about “Twiggy” truly startled me — where is your compassion?

Here is a family who conveniently “rescues” squirrels to exploit them. If a squirrel can water ski, it can also survive in his natural environment! This is in the same line of cruelty as dog fighting, cock fighting, exhibition of roadside lonely bears, tigers, etc.

And the little sideline of teaching children about water safety is not worth the cruelty to an intelligent, wild creature. The wool these people pull over our eyes comes straight from the little furry bellies of the squirrels.

Isabelle Reybold

Eugene