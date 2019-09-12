So Much For Good Manners

I was struck by the action of Donald Trump in requesting the Israeli government to ban two U.S. congresswomen from entering Israel — two congresswomen who had been critical of his political actions.

Trump’s action reminded me of the time that Brendan Behan, an Irish poet and playwright, had been invited by a Spanish college to discuss his works. Upon arriving at the airport in Spain, he was asked the purpose of his visit, to which he replied that he was there to attend Franco’s funeral.

Since the dictator was still alive, the Spanish government banned him giving his lecture and sent him back to Ireland on the next plane.

Perhaps the two Congresswomen should have said they were there to attend the funeral of Prime Minister Netanyahu but, unlike Trump, they have good manners.

G. Dennis Shine

Springfield