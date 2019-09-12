Bravo! Performing Arts Calendar

Comedy,

Spoken Word & More

Hult Center

hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000

Sept. 27 Randy Rainbow Live!

Oct. 20 The Second City’s Greatest Hits (Vol. 59)

Nov. 24 National Geographic Live: Social by Nature w/photographer Ronan Donovan

Jan. 19 Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Circus Rifficus!

Jan. 29 National Geographic Live: Extreme Cave Diving w/environmental anthropologist Kenny Broad

Jan. 31 Poet Shane Koyczan

Feb. 27-March 1 Manual Cinema: Frankenstein

Nov. 24 National Geographic Live: Rhinos, Rickshaws & Revolutions

The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis

majestic.org • 541-758-7827

Oct. 11 Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show

Oct. 18 Josh Johnson

Jan. 18 Todd Barry

McDonald Theatre

mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442

Sept. 29 Demetri Martin

Nov. 2 Warren Miller’s Timeless

Nov. 3 Tig Notaro

Dance

All That Dance Company

allthatdancecompany.com • 541-688-1523

Oct. 19 NEHS Showcase (North Eugene High School)

Ballet Fantastique

balletfantastique.org • 541-342-4611

Performances at the Hult Center

Oct. 25-27 Nevermore: Stories of Edgar Allan Poe

Dec. 13-15 Babes in Toyland

March 6-8 Dragon & the Night Queen

Eugene Ballet Company

eugeneballet.org • 541-485-3992

Performances at the Hult Center

Nov. 9-10 Swan Lake

Dec. 20-22 The Nutcracker

Feb. 8-9 Alice in Wonderland

Feb. 22 Interplay

Hult Center

hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000

Oct. 25-27 Ballet Fantastique: Nevermore: Stories of Poe

Nov. 9-10 Eugene Ballet: Swan Lake

Nov. 21 Love Heals All Wounds

Dec. 13-15 Ballet Fantastique: Babes in Toyland

Dec. 20-22 Eugene Ballet: The Nutcracker

Feb. 8-9 Eugene Ballet: Alice in Wonderland

Feb. 22 Eugene Ballet: Interplay

March 6-8 Ballet Fantastique: Dragon & the Night Queen

Lane Community College Dance Department

lanecc.edu • 541-463-5161

All performances Ragozzino Hall

March 27-29 Collaborations Dance

May 14-16 The Works Student Dance Concert

UO Dance Department

dance.uoregon.edu • 541-346-3386

Oct. 24 Kathakali, Classical Indian Dance (Tykeson)

Dec. 6 Fall Dance Loft (Dougherty)

Music

Chamber Music Amici

chambermusicamici.org • 541-953-9204

Oct. 7 Musical Friendships (Wildish)

Dec. 16 Beethoven 2020 (Wildish)

Feb. 3 Mozart & More (Wildish)

March 8 Next Generation (Wildish)

April 13 Chaucer to Dohnanyi (Wildish)

Corvallis/OSU Symphony Orchestra

cosusymphony.org • 541-752- 2361

All performances OSU’s LaSells Stewart Center

Oct. 6 Bruckner: Te Deum

Oct. 27 Portand Youth Philharmonic

Nov. 24 Shostakovich & Kodaly

Dec. 6 Holiday Concert

Feb. 25 Rachmaninoff

May 18 Mahler’s Symphony No. 10

Delgani String Quartet

delgani.org • 541-579-5882

Performances at Christian Science Church

Nov. 3-5 Sublimely Schumann

Jan. 12-14 How We Remember

March 15-17 Soul of Brazil

May 3-5 Gesture & Journey

Eugene Concert Choir

eugeneconcertchoir.org • 541-687-6865

Performances at the Hult Center

Dec. 15 Christmas Classics

Feb. 23 Beethoven Birthday Bash

Eugene Opera

eugeneopera.com • 541-682-5000

Performances at the Hult Center

March 13-15 Tosca

Eugene Symphony

eugenesymphony.org • 541-682-500

Performances at the Hult Center

Sept. 26 Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

Oct. 17 Mahler’s Titan

Nov. 2 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Nov. 14 Mozart’s Requiem

Dec. 12 The ‘Organ’ Symphony

Jan. 23 Brahms & Sibelius

Feb. 13 Kahane Plays Beethoven

Feb. 29 Leslie Odom, Jr.

Hult Center

hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000

Sept. 26 Eugene Symphony: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

Oct. 3 Experience Hendrix

Oct. 9 The Waterboys

Oct. 17 Eugene Symphony: Mahler’s Titan

Oct. 17 Todd Snider w/Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

Oct. 30 Jason Mraz & Raining Jane

Nov. 2 Eugene Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Nov. 14 Eugene Symphony: Mozart’s Requiem

Nov. 17 Sugar Skull: Dia de Los Muertos Musical Adventure

Dec. 4 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Dec. 12 Eugene Symphony: The ‘Organ’ Symphony

Dec. 15 Eugene Concert Choir: Christmas Classics

Dec. 27 Meow Meow

Jan. 17-18 An American in Paris

Jan. 23 Eugene Symphony: Brahms & Sibelius

Feb. 13 Eugene Symphony: Kahane Plays Beethoven

Feb. 19-20 Stomp

Feb. 23 Eugene Concert Choir: Beethoven Birthday Bash

Feb. 29 Eugene Symphony: Leslie Odom, Jr.

March 6-7 The SpongeBob Musical

March 13-15 Eugene Opera: Tosca

LaSells Stewart Center, Corvallis

oregonstate.edu/lasells/events • 541-737-2402

Oct. 6 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Bruckner & Mozart

Oct. 11 The Emerald City Jazz Kings

Oct. 20 Corvallis-OSU Piano International

Oct. 27 Portland Youth Philharmonic

Nov. 3 Corvallis-OSU Steinway Piano Series

Nov. 6 Nobuntu w/OSU’s Bella Voce Women’s Choir

Nov. 21 OSU Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony

Nov. 24 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Shostakovich & Kodaly

Dec. 6 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Holiday Concert

Dec. 8 Corvallis Youth Symphony Concert

Dec. 10 Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin

Jan. 18 Paul Dresher Ensemble

Feb. 25 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: All-Rachmaninoff

March 2 OSU Wind Symphony

March 10 OSU Wind Ensemble

April 11 SAC presents yMusic

The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis

majestic.org • 541-758-7827

Sept. 13-14 Shook George Winston

Sept. 20 Terry Rob Quartet

McDonald Theatre

mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442

Sept. 15 Hot Tuna Electric

Sept. 27 Dave Mason & Steve Cropper

Oct. 4 The Growlers

Oct. 6 Rising Appalachia

Oct. 12 Yung Gravy

Oct. 13 Clutch

Nov. 7 Gramatik

Nov. 8 Kip Moore

Nov. 9 Welcome to Nightvale

Nov. 29 Big Boi

Dec. 6 Bear Grillz

Newport Symphony Orchestra

newportsymphony.org • 541-574-0614

Performances at Newport Performing Arts Center

Sept. 21-22 Coastal Vistas & 1001 Nights

Nov. 2-3 The Great

Dec. 14-15 Holiday Harmonies w/Halie Loren

Jan. 18-19 Mendelssohn & Anthea

March 21 Grandeur & Passion

Oregon Mozart Players

oregonmozartplayers.org • 541-345- 6648

Performances at Beall Hall

Oct. 12 New Worlds

Dec. 6-7 Candlelight Concert

Feb. 8 A Mozart Paradise

March 28 Beethoven & Bluegrass

May 9 Taking Flight

Oregon State University

liberalarts.oregonstate.edu • 541-737-0561

Performances at various locations

Nov. 3 Steinway Piano Series: Conrad Tao

Nov. 7 OSU Choirs Fall Sing!

Nov. 19 OSU Jazz Ensemble

Nov. 21 OSU Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony

Nov. 24 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Shostakovich 10

Nov. 25-26 OSU Lyric: Mozart Opera Scenes

Dec. 6 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Holiday Concert

The Shedd Institute

theshedd.org • 541-434-7000

Performances at the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd

Oct. 4 Dan Neal

Oct. 5 Keb’ Mo’

Oct. 10-13 The Jazz Kings

Oct. 17 Los Lonely Boys

Oct. 23 Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller w/Todd Sickafoose

Oct. 25 Evynne Hollens

Nov. 5 Richard Thompson

Nov. 7 The Del McCoury Band

Nov. 13 Rodney Crowell

Nov. 19 Taj Mahal

Nov. 20 Jesse Cook

Nov. 22 A Night for Sight ‘19

Dec. 10 Matt Kearney

Dec. 12-17 Jazz Kings Christmas Show

Dec. 31 Eugene Opera

Jan. 25 John Pizzarelli

Feb. 6-9 The Jazz Kings

Feb. 12 Ehud Asherie

Feb. 27-march 1 Shirley Andress: My Name is Barbara

UO Music

music.uoregon.edu/events • 541-346-5678

All shows at Beall Concert Hall unless otherwise noted

Oct. 3 Anton Nel, piano

Oct. 6 CM@B: Brentano String Quartet

Oct. 7 Josh Feinberg, sitar

Oct. 12 Oregon Jazz Ensemble (Jazz Station)

Oct. 15 Piano Master Class

Oct. 19-22 Liszt Mini-Fest

Oct. 21 Oregon Brass Quintet

Oct. 25 Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony

Oct. 26 Spooktastic!

Oct. 27 CM@B: London Haydn Quartet w/Eric Hoeprich

Oct. 27 Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone

Nov. 1 Jazz Combos (Jazz Station)

Nov. 2 Festival of Bands

Nov. 3 Brad Foley, saxophone

Nov. 8 Wesley Ferreira, Clarinet (Tykeson)

Nov. 10-11 Dr. Thomas Otten, piano

Nov. 12 Workshop w/Kyle Hutchins, saxophone (PDS)

Nov. 12 Oregon Composers Forum

Nov. 13-14 Kyle Hutchins, saxophone

Nov. 15 Music Industry Fair (Aasen-Hull)

Nov. 15 Jazz Combos (Jazz Station)

Nov. 15 OcTUBAfest (Aasen-Hull)

Nov. 17 Trombone Guest Artist

Nov. 17 CM@B: David Oistrakh String Quartet

Nov. 20 Campus Band

Nov. 21 Oregon Percussion Ensemble (Aasen-Hull)

Nov. 22 UO Big Bands Fall Concert

Nov. 23 Suzuki Strings Program Performance (Aasen-Hull)

Nov. 23 Future Music Oregon (Schnitzer Hall)

Nov. 23 Oregon Wind Symphony

Nov. 25 Trombone Choir

Nov. 25 Vanguard Concert Series (Tykeson)

Nov. 26 UO Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 2 Chamber Music (Tykeson)

Dec. 3 Campus Orchestra & Repertoire Singers

Dec. 4 Oregon Wind Ensemble

Dec. 5 Collegium Musicum (Collier House)

Dec. 5 Chamber Music

Dec. 6 Community Music Institute

Dec. 6 JazzArts Oregon & Honors Combos (Aasen-Hull)

Dec. 6 Pacific Artists Collective Concert (Aasen-Hull)

Dec. 7 UO Chamber Choir & University Singers

Dec. 8 CMI Solo Recitals (Tykeson)

Dec. 8 Gospel Choirs

Feb. 2 CM@B: Van Kuijk Quartet

Feb. 16 CM@B: Trio con brio Copenhagen

March 1 CM@B: Zephyros Winds

Wildish Theater

wildishtheater.com • 541-868-0689

Sept. 29 Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra

Oct. 7 Chamber Music Amici

Dec. 16 Chamber Music Amici

Feb. 3 Chamber Music Amici

March 8 Chamber Music Amici

April 13 Chamber Music Amici

Theater

Actors Cabaret of Eugene

actorscabaret.org • 541-683-4368

Sept. 27-Oct. 26 Man of La Mancha

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

Jan. 24-Feb. 15 Nunsense

March 20-April 11 Sunset Boulevard

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove

cottagetheatre.org • 541-942-8001

Oct. 11-27 The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Dec. 6-22 Oliver!

Jan. 31-Feb. 16 Arsenic & Old Lace

April 3-26 Mamma Mia

June 5-21 Seeking Red

Hult Center

hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000

Oct. 4-6 Radio Redux: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Oct. 27 Nickelodeon: Double Dare Live!

Nov. 8-10 Radio Redux: Sorry, Wrong Number

Nov. 16-17 Bandstand

Dec. 1 Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 20-22 Radio Redux: Christmas Special

Feb. 7-9 Radio Redux: Sunset Boulevard

Feb. 19-23 At the Illusionist’s Table

March 4 The Bachelor Live on Stage

Lane Community College

lanecc.edu • 541-463-5761

Performances at the Blue Door Theatre

Nov. 14-24 The Family Treasure

Feb. 6-16 Winter Shorts

April 23-May 3 James & the Giant Peach

The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis

majestic.org • 541-758-7827

Sept. 27-Oct. 6 Dancing at Lughnasa

Sept. 28-Oct 12 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: On the Verge

Oct. 26-27 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: Stop Kiss

Nov. 1-17 Next to Normal

Nov. 10 Veteran’s Voices

Nov. 23-24 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: Quality of Life

Feb. 14-15 Rocky Horror Picture Show

April 3-12 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

McDonald Theatre

mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442

Nov. 10 Suicide Girls

Oregon Contemporary Theatre

octheatre.org • 541-465-1506

Sept. 27-Oct. 13 The Cake

Nov. 8-24 The Thanksgiving Play

Jan. 17-Feb. 2 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Feb. 29-March 15 The Roommate

April 17-May 3 A Doll’s House, Part 2

May 22-June 7 Grand Concourse

Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland

osfashland.org • 541-482-4331

Through Oct. 11 Macbeth

Through Oct. 12 Alice in Wonderland

Through Oct. 13 All’s Well That Ends Well

Through Oct. 26 As You Like It

Through Oct. 26 How to Catch Creation

Through Oct. 26 Mother Road

Through Oct. 26 La Comedia of Errors

Through Oct. 27 Indecent

Through Oct. 27 Hairspray: The Broadway Musical

Through Oct. 27 Cambodian Rock Band

Through Oct. 27 Between Two Knees

Radio Redux

radioreduxusa.com

Performances in Hult Center

Oct. 4-6 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Nov. 8-10 Sorry, Wrong Number

Dec. 20-22 Christmas Speical

Feb. 7-9 Sunset Boulevard

The Shedd Institute

theshedd.org • 541-434-7000

Performances at the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd

Sept. 13-29 Annie

Dec. 6-22 She Loves Me

University Theatre

uoregon.edu/theatre • 541-346-4363

Performances in the UO’s Miller Theatre Complex

Nov. 8-23 Tartuffe

Jan. 24-Feb. 8 Sons of the Prophet

April 17-26 Advance Man: Part One of The Honeycomb Trilogy

May 22-June 6 Or Not To Be

Very Little Theatre

thevlt.com • 541-344-7751

Oct. 18-Nov. 2 It Can’t Happen Here

Jan. 17-Feb. 1 One Slight Hitch

March 13-28 Little Women

May 8-23 The Diary of Anne Frank

July 24-Aug. 8 Ladies of the Camellias

Wildish Theater

wildishtheater.com • 541-868-0689

Oct. 11-13 Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids

Oct. 25-Nov. 3 Disney’s Newsies!