Not That Semple

The would-be Napoleon (See George Orwell’s Animal Farm), Chris Wig, has launched a vicious attack on two of our most-solid progressives on Eugene City Council — Emily Semple and Betty Taylor (Letters, 8/8).

Wig hurled the absurd accusation that Semple and Taylor don’t “oppos[e] white supremacy.” Wig went so far as to impugn these two stalwart councilors by hinting they “believe in white supremacy and white nationalism.”

Was the chair of Lane County Democratic Party just, once again, “Wig-ged out,” or is there another explanation for his attack?

There is this: Wig and a small cadre of similarly anti-democratic zealots have been organizing secretively in Wards 1 and 2 to replace Councilors Semple and Taylor in the 2020 election. Their goal is to elect comrades who will represent their own small group’s agenda, rather than the interests of constituents in their respective wards.

Having lived and voted in Ward 1 for over 40 years, I can attest that Semple follows in a long tradition of councilors, such as George Brown and Bonny Bettman McCornack, who have brought intelligence and respect for our Constitution to their service as elected representatives.

Semple is widely appreciated by her constituents for standing up against hate and bias in all forms. We don’t need a “leader” like Wig to dictate his extreme views on Ward 1 voters.

We voters believe in true democracy and both Semple and Taylor honor that principle.

Paul Conte

Eugene