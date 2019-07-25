Stress-Free Socialism

Demonizing socialism is foolish when we already practice it in many ways. Subsidies are welfare that makes oil companies, industrial farming, auto manufacturers, banking debacles and government private contractors all socialists under the banner of capitalism.

One out of every six adults here is a bureaucrat — socialism. All social security recipients are socialists. FDR saved us from the depression with socialism. Furthermore, every county seat in America is a community governed by committee, and thus communism.

This means democracy isn’t just capitalism but a type of rule that can use anything that works to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number. So, one should ignore socialism as a bad choice and instead embrace it to establish beneficial programs that make our lives stress-free and more livable.

Daniel Woodmark

Eugene