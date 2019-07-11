You’re Fired!

Herman Baertschiger Jr., Brian Boquist, Cliff Bentz, Fred Girod, Dallas Heard, Bill Hansell, Tim Knopp, Dennis Linthicum, Alan Olsen, Kim Thatcher and Chuck Thomsen.

These eleven Republican Oregon senators did not agree with a duty of their job, so they failed to appear at work for a week, failed to perform their required responsibility of representing their constituents but kept their jobs and kept their pay.

They set quite an example as state representatives for working Oregonians. Try that with your employer and see if you keep your pay and job.