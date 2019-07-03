The Birth Experience

Letters by Letters EditorPosted on

Since hearing of the impending closure of the Nurse Midwifery Birth Center, I’ve been participating in my first protest of anything. Yet, my births were in-hospital, and I’m done having babies, so why?

I fight for the birth-center model of care because of my own birth experiences. The birth center and midwives give an empowering, calm, assured experience throughout pregnancy and in-hospital.

I’ve also discovered the many research articles establishing that birth-center models of care are the best models for low risk pregnancies. In addition, the lactation care I received was amazing and much needed. I didn’t have to go to a foreign place to get help; it was at the birth center.

Finally, I was impressed with the quality of care during my wellness visit. The midwife was thorough in her exam and listened intently to my concerns and addressed them. I will be returning to the birth center for all my future gynecologic visits, or I’ll return to my lack of preventative healthcare.

I want all mothers to have access to this empowering way of approaching women’s health and birth. PeaceHealth sent a few empty invitations for the Lane County Friends of the Birth Center to join in a discussion of how to lower in-hospital birth risks.

I would say: “PeaceHealth, you have the answer in the Nurse Midwifery Birth Center! Stop being lazy and begin looking for more permanent options to keep it open.”

Melissa Wilberger

Eugene