Song of the Oppressed

Eugene has a flourishing, rich, diverse community music scene. Your popular music section wrote four long articles on the same one music bar for the past two weeks.

Your news section fulfills your mission statement of expression for the oppressed and dismissed while your music section is actively oppressing and dismissing less alcoholic, community-minded music, much of it world class touring and local artists.

Please explore the diversity and non-profit nature of music in Eugene and honor your mission statement in your music section. You can start by printing stories about more than one venue.

Mike Meyer

Eugene