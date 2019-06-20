Strange Allies

It’s nice to see blue bike-share bikes being used around town, and “Peace Health” sounds pretty groovy. But PeaceHealth is a Catholic anti-abortion, anti-choice organization, which has worked to restrict access to abortion in Eugene. Not so groovy.

The bike share funding comes from the state of Oregon, which legally upholds women’s legal rights over our own bodies (so far), but is supporting PeaceHealth, which doesn’t.

Then the blue bikes look like a strange and uncomfortable alliance.

Kari Johnson

Eugene