“Music for the Apocalypse” (EW cover story, 6-13) was a great happening and I’m so glad to have the Weekly story. Maybe we should stop formulating climate change legislation that will take years to implement and have a carbon tax? Cap-and-trade and other suggestions will only take years to make a difference.

Another quick approach could be an increase in industrial emission permits to operate along with a gas tax?

We need action to make a difference now!

Ruth Duemler

Eugene