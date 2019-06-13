Thanks, But You Drove?

At Tacovore on Sunday, I had a margarita — a really good margarita. I’m not much of a drinker, so after bussing my glass I walked off, leaving my wallet on the table. My gal friend dropped me off to walk the couple blocks to my home near Morse Ranch.
At home, I discovered my wallet was missing. I called and gingerly drove to Tacovore. No wallet.
I went home and called to cancel my debit cards.
An hour later, I got a call that my wallet was at Friendly Foods. I walked down and wondered what I would find. Everything was there: money ($50) cards — everything!
Whoever found it and took it to my favorite grocery: Thank you.
That’s Eugene!
Sarah Adkison
Eugene