Don’t Forget the Whit

Your summer guide of events (EW, 6/6) missed a crucial community event: the Whiteaker Community Market.

The Whiteaker Community Market is 11 am to 4 pm every Sunday in Scobert Park (4th and Blair). With a mission to cultivate a gathering place that is inclusive, diverse and vibrant, the market supports emerging local makers and growers, with a different theme every week, musical guests and free yoga at 11 am!

This is my first year at the Whiteaker Community Market and it is truly unique. With more than 80 vendors (but only 30 booths per week), no week is the same; the array of vendors is ever changing, but it stays small enough to build community.

I’ve learned so much sharing my art, Oregon Alphabet Soup Maps, with the community, and it is lovely to see kids playing in the park, musicians playing music and people getting to know each other.

The Whiteaker Community Market should have been front and center in your guide to the summer.

Alex Dreher

Eugene