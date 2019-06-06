Ride On, Cowboy!

One rider shows she's 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink'

Every summer since 1992, people have come from near and far, adorned in cowboy hats and flannel shirts, to see the many attractions the Eugene Pro Rodeo has to offer. This summer, Eugene Pro Rodeo enters its 28th year of upholding the U.S. tradition of rodeos.

Eugene Pro Rodeo is a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, giving Eugene access to top-level cowboys. Bull riding and barrel racing are crowd favorites and, every year, rodeo-goers get to experience a huge firework show every night of the rodeo.

This summer, from July 3 to July 6, Eugene Pro Rodeo does it again, with a different theme each night. Wednesday, July 3, the rodeo hosts their annual “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, where rodeo hosts and rodeo-goers alike bring awareness to breast cancer. You’ll have opportunities to donate to the cause.

The following night the rodeo hosts the 4th of July celebration. Friday, July 5, kids get in free for Family Night. On July 6, the last night of the rodeo, veterans and first responders get $5 off their ticket price with valid military or first responder I.D.

Visit eugeneprorodeo.com for ticket prices and more details.