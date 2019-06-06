On The Eugene City Council

Ban all dogs, ban their balls

Better yet, give them cameras

They’ll catalogue and categorize those

That haven’t bathed

Those that need more

Than a panel

A council of microphones amplifying

Small voices

Wealthy voices

Ban defecation. Ban the bladder

Better yet, propose an ordinance

Demanding those with incontinence

File form 63b.231A

To be placed

On a waiting list

For a care package

With toothbrushes

And scripture

And a fucking Snickers

Ban blankets. Ban rapid eye movement

Better yet, build a courtroom

Build ten

Twenty

Build a cell, build plenty

“We need more beds”

Ban yourself. Ban the hungry

Better yet, give them our money

Place life above business

I’m disgusted

Ashamed

Embarrassed.

Samuel Mitchell

Eugene