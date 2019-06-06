Food, Wine, Music and Maude

Fourth of July weekend isn’t just about fireworks, baseball and beer. On July 4-6, check out the 36th-annual Art and the Vineyard Festival at Eugene’s Alton Baker Park.

The fundraiser supports Maude Kerns Art Center and its yearlong exhibits and education programs.

The decades-old tradition in Eugene offers a few new features this year. Check out the four interactive sculptures and installations inside the festival, as well as a non-competitive Plein-Air Paint-Out celebrating the artistic community beginning at 11 am Saturday, July 6.

The festival will feature more than 90 artists from seven states in its Artists Marketplace. At Art For Your Garden you can see outdoor artwork by 20 artists.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to a visit to the Wine Court and International Food Court.

And then there’s the entertainment.

Headliners are the High Street Band, which bills itself as the ultimate party band, on Thursday, July 4; Red Bird, a Portland band that brings a mix of blues, jazz, soul and Americana, on Friday, July 5; and a Eugene favorite, The Sugar Beets, on Saturday, July 6.

The more classically minded can check out the Oregon Bach Festival’s Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy when they sing at 7:15 pm Thursday, July 4. At dusk on the Fourth, enjoy the Freedom Festival Fireworks in the skies over Alton Baker Park.

Hours are 11 am through the fireworks on Thursday, July 4, and 11 am to 9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, July 5-6. One-day general admission (15 years and up) is $7; for youth (ages 6 – 14) admission is $3. Art and the Vineyard is free for children 5 and under. A three-day pass is $15. See more at artandthevineyard.org.