Cork & Cask

Who knows how much time we have on this planet, so we might as well drink up. Luckily, considering the number of wineries and breweries in town, Eugene is quite the place to ride out climate change with a buzz. This Memorial Day Weekend and beyond, here are some of our stand out events.

Pfeiffer Winery, located at 25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, has a three-day event that includes food trucks, live music and new wine releases (a 2015 Blue Line Pinot Noir and 2015 Blue Dot Reserve Pinot Noir). Also in Junction City is Brigadoon Wine Co., located at 25167 Ferguson Road. The winery will be pouring some of its award-winning pinot wines, such as a fruit-rich 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé (read more about this winery at my stay in Overleaf Lodge and Spa). Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Road, has a celebration Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. The Dipper food cart will be at the location with menu items that pair well with the winery’s new releases like its 2018 Pinot Gris. You can also head across the street to Sweet Cheeks Winery for wine specials, live music and food from Bacon Nation.

If wine isn’t your thing, celebrate beer in Eugene. Start with The Bier Stein’s 4th Annual Invitational Beer Fest, which runs noon to 8 pm Saturday, June 1, at Bier Stein, the land of a thousand bottles, will feature beer and cider from 36 producers in Oregon, more than 60 beers and ciders. It’ll include 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Claim 52 Brewing, Yachats Brewing and many more. The beer fest includes more than just drinking, too. Bier Stein will have a dunk tank benefiting Cascades Raptor Center. Admission is $25.

Then head over to Beergarden one of many locations participating in Eugene Beer Week. On Monday June 3, to Thursday, June 6, Seattle-based Fremont Brewing takes over Beergarden, offering beer lovers barrel aged beers, IPAs and seasonal releases. Beergarden celebrates its anniversary Friday, June 7, with its Collaboration Brew Release Party. Beergarden will release collaboration brews: Brut IPA from ColdFire Brewing Company, lager from Wheel Apizza Pub and Straberry Guava Kolsch from Yachats Brewing and Farmstore. Alesong takes over Beergarden Satuday and Sunday, which Beergarden says could be the first time the brewery offers so many beers on tap in one place.

Explore more:

Bubbly Summertime

Imports, Exports and Oddities

April Showers

Wine and Dine