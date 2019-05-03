This weekend, comedian, YouTube star and professional redhead JP Sears comes to the Hult Center. In case you weren’t aware, YouTube is a place where you can become famous for like, eating hot peppers, whispering and opening product packaging.

Sears, however, does a lot more than that. His Youtube video “Tried Celery Juice for 7 Days and This is What Happened!” takes a swipe at West Coast neo-hippie health culture and diet trends. Did you know celery juice can cure narcissism?

Anyway, in advance of his appearance here in town, Sears released a “The 5 Best Things about Eugene, OR” Youtube video — part of a series of similar videos he produced poking fun at every stop on his tour. Wearing some ill-advised Ducks boxer briefs, Sears lands some zingers, mainly about the two D’s Eugene can be sometimes known for: Ducks, and … well, drugs.

“Track and field is such a riveting sport people can barely bring themselves to care about once every four years for the Olympics — but not in Eugene!” he says.

He also calls Eugene a charming, outdoor city surrounded by mountains and nature, so it’s not all bad.

See what else he has to say about Eugene, Sunday, May 5, at the Hult Center.