Pickathon 2018

To an onlooker, the jam-band subculture seems to have the ability to tap a curious frequency that makes an 11-minute song a melodic gospel — … Continue reading →
From the first time Texan singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa picked up a guitar at age 14, she knew music would be something she would feel passionate … Continue reading →
Despite the success of Soul’d Out Music Festival, Portland’s neo-soul and R&B scene is still in its infancy. Adebisi Okuneye, lead vocalist with Portland neo-soul … Continue reading →