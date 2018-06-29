Families Belong Together Rally Saturday

On Saturday, June 30, at 11 am, families across the country will “rally to raise awareness and oppose the inhumane separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border.”

The ralliers are calling for immediate reform, according to the Eugene rally Facebook event page, which lists about 800 people as going to the local event.

The Eugene rally is in conjunction with a marches across the country and a national march in Washington DC. The Washington Post reports that in DC the National Park Service expects 50,000 people “to rally outside the White House and march on the Department of Justice, according to a permit issued this week.”

Trump has since, more or less, changed course, but outrage remains and families remain separated.

The rally kicks off the at Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse at 405 East 8th Avenue in Eugene.

According to organizer Catie Clinton, posting on the rally’s Facebook event page, speakers begin at 11:30 am and the list is:

A brief statement by Rabbi Ruhi Sophia Motzkin Rubenstein, to be read by Clinton

Anne Bridgman from the Refugee Resettlement Coalition of Lane County

A representative from Senator Merkley’s reading a statement of from Senator Merkley

Dr. Lauren Hebert

Dave Villalobos

Anita Rojas

Johanis Tadeo

Guadalupe Quinn/Joel Iboa

Manuel Mejia Gonzalez who Clinton says has offered to translate.

T-shirts supporting Centro Latina Americano are available here.