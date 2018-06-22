UO Law School Osprey Chicks Win Supremely Courtly Names

The public has spoken: The osprey chicks that hatched on top of the UO Knight Law Center earlier this month have been named. By popular vote, the two chicks have been given the monikers “Ruth Bader Ginsbird” and “Sandra Day O’Sprey.”

According to a press release from the UO, before 2014, the adult osprey pair “had nested on a light pole above historic Hayward Field. As legend has it, the nest was relocated to the roof of UO Law because one of the birds dropped a trout onto lane four of the track while runners were on it.”

A live feed is available of the birds in their nest atop of the Law School here: https://law.uoregon.edu/explore/osprey