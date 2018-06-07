Long Live Comics

I loved your write up on “The Blind Illustratrix” (EW, May 24). I might be looking in all the wrong places, but this is the only local comic artist news that I’ve seen in years. I figured this passion was outdated, no longer relevant. And that’s a disheartening thing to believe as an aspiring comic artist.

Representation of informative graphic artists such as M. Sabine Rear, Ellen Forney, Jesse Springer and others is critical to fueling the fires of the comic community. Thank you for keeping my dream alive, EW. I hope this article has inspired others in a similar way.

Cicely Blackwell

Eugene