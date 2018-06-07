Locals Only

Congratulations for being the only local newspaper! Ever since The Register Guard sold itself to media giant Gatehouse Media it has become a wasted shell of its former self. Giant headlines bleed the ink from the faint content in the skimpy pages. The paper itself is as thin as toilet paper. Local content such as the Home and Garden section with local writers Ellen Schlesinger and John Fisher are eliminated. The comics page is truncated and so tiny that it’s worth skipping.

It’s too hard to read that faint print anyway.

It’s a sad year in Eugene, losing our local paper to a conglomerate media corporation. Thank you, Eugene Weekly for staying local.

Jaice Sunseri

Eugene