Language Matters

Wonderful idea to want “language to be the fundamental alternative to violence in the world” (“Peace Through Poetry,” May 31). Writing is definitely an option: to express opinions, to talk to those who represent us in Congress, to suggest new ways to bring about peace.

Writing like this is one of the reasons the bipartisan Reach Every Mother and Child Act may soon pass and help end millions of preventable deaths of mothers and children in our world. So follow Oregon’s new poet laureate and express yourself to help create a better world.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.