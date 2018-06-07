Activist Alert

• Wilma Crowe, Native American elder, youth advocate and Eugene resident for most of her adult life turns 100 years old, Sunday, June 10 and will be celebrated at the Lane Community College Longhouse, 4000 East 30th Avenue. Crowe is a member of North Dakota’s Standing Rock tribe. The family welcomes the community and friends to celebrate with them from 11 am to 3 pm. The festivities will be a potluck and organizers say Crowe “has strongly requested that the people and their friendship is all the gift she would ever want.”

• The Interfaith Prayer Service International (IPSI) is having a special 200th monthly prayer service June 11 with the theme: Celebrating Our Community. The organization says it will honor many “interfaith angels” in the community during that service. Among the presenters and honored citizens will be Rev. Dan Bryant, Eric Richardson of NAACP and Bill Harris, former president of IPSI, and another half a dozen others. Former Mayor Kitty Piercy will present the honor certificates. The service begins 6:45 pm June 11, at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street.

• The No LNG Coalition will rally at 10 am Tuesday, June 12, prior to the State Land Board meeting in Salem to protest the proposed Jordan Cove Export Terminal and Pacific Connector Fracked Gas Pipeline. Public comments will be delivered orally to the State Land Board during their public comment process. Wear red and bring your signs! To join a carpool from Eugene email sam@cascwild.org. Find out more at world.350.org/eugene.