Some Rely On Poetry

Freedom of thought.

Freedom of speech.

Some rely on lies and some yell

impeach.

The gulf in between has been filled with hate.

How did it become so hard to make this nation great?

Racism, false facts and greed.

Those who want more ignoring those in need.

I hope I never rise me up just to bring another down …

For no matter who we are … our feet all meet the ground.

I hope I walk lightly and never understand why you would demean another instead of holding out a hand …

Melissa Hasforth Quinn

Springfield