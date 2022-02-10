WCC call to artists

Those drab, gray crosswalks and intersections we take for granted will be a thing of the past, at least in the Whiteaker neighborhood. Starting this summer, that concrete will be dressed up by muralists as part of the Whiteaker Community Council’s continued efforts to reduce barriers to health care and promote COVID vaccine confidence — and the WCC is issuing a call to artists for help. The Whiteaker Community Art Team of the WCC, through a grant from the Atlanta-based CDC Foundation, is looking for 10 artists to complete one intersection mural or one crosswalk mural each. It’s a first of its kind effort in Eugene, though the concept has gained traction elsewhere, most notably in Los Angeles with its gorgeous crosswalk murals. Anything sprucing up Eugene and promoting community action around public health and safety is most welcomed.

The Whiteaker Community Art Team of the Whiteaker Community Council seeks 10 artists to create intersection and crosswalk murals in the Whit. Compensation for completed murals is $2,500 to $5,000. The deadline for submitting concepts is 5 pm Feb. 28. Email WhiteakerArts@gmail.com for a link to the submission form.