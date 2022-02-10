Think Locally, Act Nationally

Thanks for the inspirational local effort to deal with the housing crisis with Safe Sleep Sites. (“It Takes a Village” by Clayton Franke, EW 2/3) The in-depth report on the Everyone Village details this respectful way to make a difference, including people in need of housing in the process.

Nationally, Build Back Better also has answers for the housing crisis, but it is still stalled in the Senate. One way to help relieve the housing crisis is to ask those who represent us to support this initiative by passing the Build Back Better Act. It is time for the housing and hunger crises to be dealt with. When people speak up, it becomes good politics for Congress to take action. Please do your part.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish