Co-Op Proposal Raises Questions

“The Forgotten Answer to the Affordable Housing Crisis” (EW Feb. 3) was an excellent article, but it left me with a few questions:

1. Where do people get the $10,000 buy-in? I think most working-class people never have that much money at one time.

2. Andrew Heben wrote in a recent EW column that projects like this require subsidies but less so than most affordable housing projects. In the future, will there be enough subsidies available in Eugene to make this model work? Where will that money come from?

3. Heben says they need to be able to put six to eight units on each lot to make this work. How many units per lot is Eugene proposing under HB 2001 zoning changes?

Lynn Porter

Homeless Action

Eugene