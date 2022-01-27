Who Was Unmanageable?

The Jan. 14 shooting at the WOW Hall was indeed tragic, and gun control would help reduce such horrific acts. However, there’s a discrepancy regarding what took place afterward, namely the police statement that the crowd was unmanageable.

How so? An eyewitness said the police told people who were trying to assist the victims to back off. Why? Were they tampering with evidence? If someone gets shot, the first response for most people is to stop the bleeding. What did the crowd do that made them unmanageable? I think some investigative reporting is in order, especially in light of shootings in other cities where the police often heighten tensions to the point where witnesses won’t cooperate with police because they don’t trust them.

Stephen Cole

Eugene