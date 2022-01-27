Is EW No Longer Going To Pot?

EW’s 1/20 issue had no cannabis ads. I’m not sure if that represents a plus or a minus trend for EW revenue. Ownership has continued to ask for the community to support The Register-Guard. How can the community support EW: If you buy something that the company advertises (pot ads) in EW, tell them you appreciate it. I’ve committed to place a classified ad once a month ($12). If only once a year could you do an ad (“announcements”) of Happy Anniv, B-day, etc.

While I am at odds with EW as often as not, the community would be lessened by its departure.

Don French

Eugene