Carbon Sleight of Hand

Can someone with even a whit of scientific knowledge explain how buying a piece of well-managed ground a state away somehow ameliorates the carbon output from within Eugene’s boundaries?

It is financial flimflam at its finest. In medieval times such things were called indulgences. Sorry, Eugene, but to paraphrase a famous saying, “Your indulgences smell the same as everybody else’s.”

Please don’t emulate big businesses. Take care of your pollution the right way by working to truly reduce it at home.

Eric Sprado

Deadwood