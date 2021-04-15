Newman Brings Perspective To 4J

I’m writing in support of Judy Newman for Eugene 4J School Board. Through her founding and ongoing work with EC Cares, Newman has devoted her career to helping kids with special needs. Newman has the experience, perspective and empathy gained from years of working with and advocating for children and their families. In her decision making, she keeps our district’s most vulnerable in mind.

As a teacher in 4J, I know this a valuable and necessary perspective to have on the school board. In addition, Newman has an amazing ability to listen to all, bring people together, and keep the focus on finding solutions. Join me in supporting Newman for the Eugene School Board this May.

Sarah Case

Eugene