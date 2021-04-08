Let’s Consume Less Energy Of Any Kind

Thank you for the articles on electric transportation in your March 25 issue. The smaller of these ways of getting around are important, because they take less energy and materials to manufacture and operate. And as a cartoon in the same issue points out, walking might also be an option.

The U.S. needs to consume less, so that the world’s poorest people can have a little more. If we in the Pacific Northwest use less electricity, more can go elsewhere via the western U.S. power grid.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which Rep. Ted Deutch has promised to reintroduce in the current session of Congress, would put a price on carbon, thus giving people the incentive to use less energy, even if they don’t believe in human-caused global warming.

Milton Takei

Eugene