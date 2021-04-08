Cyclists Don’t Need A Full Stop

Just so everyone is on the same page at intersections, folks on bikes may treat stop signs as a yield since Jan. 1, 2020.

They are still required to come to a full stop at a light.

The “Idaho Stop” is the common name for a law that allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, and a red light as a stop sign. It became law in Idaho in 1982, but was not adopted elsewhere until Delaware adopted a limited stop-as-yield law, the Delaware Yield, in 2017. In 2018, Colorado passed a law standardizing the language municipalities or counties would use for a local Idaho Stop or Delaware Yield law, with certain statewide limits. Arkansas adopted the Idaho Stop law in April 2019. The Delaware Yield has been considered in several other states, including Washington which passed such a law in early 2020.

Oregon’s law has been in effect since January 1, 2020.

