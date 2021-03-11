Shedding Light On City Gall

Thank you Eugene Weekly for the important, revelatory investigative story (“They Put Up a Parking Lot,” EW 3/4) on the history to date of the City Hall and ongoing travesty.

Finally we get a better view of how this happened, and the needless squandering of public money in what is a huge public embarrassment — and possible malfeasance.

We have to imagine how much of this mess could have been avoided if there was a public elected city auditor. But that is another story.

Please, EW, we desperately need more stories taking a deep look at local government and big issues needing exposure.

Cynthia Wooten

Berkeley, California

Former Eugene city councilor and Oregon state representative