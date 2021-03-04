Bumpy Road Work

I recently moved to Eugene and really appreciate this city’s bicycle infrastructure. Big kudos for the new bikeways on 13th Avenue and E. Amazon Drive — and the upcoming one on High Street.

But when I choose to drive, I’m amazed by the poor quality of new construction on some of the city’s heavily used roads.

Anyone who’s driven on Chambers or Willamette since this past summer has experienced this. In addition to newly constructed pavement patches that will threaten your dental work, Chambers also features an unsigned “inverse speed hump” at 15th Avenue. It all looks like temporary work that has somehow been left in this condition for many months now.

With a $51 million bond measure to fix streets, we should expect more. At the very least, road construction that doesn’t feel like off-roading.

Lou Stieth

Eugene