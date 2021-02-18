Republican Reboot: The Shit Party

I think it’s time for Republicans to come clean and rename their party to accurately identify its true mission. Maybe “Panicky White People on the Wrong Side of History” party. How about the “Gutless Assholes Seeking White Minority Rule” party? Here’s an idea: “Spewing Hatred, Intolerance and Terror” party, easily abbreviated as – “SHIT”!

Catchy, huh? And oh, so accurate. Or, you could cut to the chase and call yourselves the “Anti-Black Party.” The shoe fits.

I can’t imagine what it’s like to eat, sleep and live in a cesspool of hypocrisy, denial and fear. But then, I’m not a Republican.

Alex Lee

Eugene