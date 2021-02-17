The UO Shares the Money Shot

Screenshot from UO's Twitter Account

Whether you like the new Hayward Field or not, it doesn’t matter — it’s here. The Phil Knight-funded track came with the cleverly named “Hayward Field Tower,” a 10 story tall shaft that supposedly tells the 100-year story behind Oregon track and field, according to the university.

But we like to call it The Phildo, one heck of a nugget suggested by our readers that pays homage to the man who was so instrumental in building the new facilities, as well as to the Tower’s distinctive shape. The so-inspired name conjures images of certain pleasure apparatuses, so when we saw that the University of Oregon had posted a photo on Twitter of a rainbow sprouting out of the tower, we just had to share — what they call in some businesses — the money shot.

Enjoy responsibly: