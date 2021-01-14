Where’s The Evidence, GOP? 

Commenting on the Trump-incited deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Chair of the Oregon Republican Party, Bill Currier said, “We believe presidential election fraud was real and pervasive.”

A serious charge. I urge all media outlets and other venues to provide Currier with the opportunity to prove his belief. Over 50 courts of law, the U.S. Justice Department and the elections divisions of all 50 states have rejected that belief. But perhaps Currier has some special knowledge that would be convincing. If he doesn’t, then I recommend that he resign immediately, along with all the other Republican officials who either silently or vocally have enabled Trump to degrade the civic life of this country for the past four years.

Jere C. Rosemeyer

Eugene