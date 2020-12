Three cheers for the Weekly, not only saying they want to hear from the youth but actually providing a format for them (‘Slant,’ 12/10). Great timing in a season that calls for more than the usual letters to Santa. The youth of our nation are unencumbered by adult worries and disbelief, and unencumbered by “what is possible.” I sent the challenge to my grandkids and teachers, such an opportunity for the youth to be heard. Thank you!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

Editor’s Note: Check out the voices of the youth in this issue’s I Dream of Eugene.