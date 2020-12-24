Share That Stimulus Check

Adam Horvath, rather than confront those that “rail against ‘radical, liberal socialism,’” (“Don’t like the stimulus? Don’t cash that check,” Letters, 12/17) encourage them to donate that stimulus money to local area and national nonprofits.

What better time to do so than during the holiday season, and using the EW Give Guide (12/17)? The Give Guide has local nonprofits listed, which makes it easy to peruse and choose which of those one can donate to. I donated most of my last stimulus check to nonprofits, and will do so again. Granted, I’ll save a bit for myself, to purchase my favorite adult beverage, which I will share.

Peace and love to all, and stay healthy!

Bob Kennedy

Eugene