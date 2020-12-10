Why I Serve At Egan

I’m pretty sure I could not sustain the degree of suffering that some members of my community undergo, especially on bitter cold nights. The unhoused are chronically unequipped to meet their basic needs. We’re all kin, so I owe it to them to show up and do my part.

I do this by serving at Egan Warming Centers.

Egan urgently needs folks of reasonable health and a heart for humanity to go through training and sign up for a shift. Inconvenient, sure, but not a deal-breaker.

Next Zoom trainings are Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 pm, and Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 pm. Email EganWarmingCenter@svdp.us for details.

Here’s my offer: Any Eugene or Springfield elected official, county commissioner or other local public figure who signs up for training, I personally pledge to accompany you through your first activation. Your involvement will echo large in the community.

Mary Sharon Moore

Eugene