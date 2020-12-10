In these times of stress and isolation, Vista Wellness of Eugene and yoga instructor Jen Champion are preaching “cheer, comfort and togetherness” with free yoga classes through at least the early part of next year. Champion and other instructors at Vista Wellness lead classes that range from movement and mindfulness for children to chair yoga as well as yoga classes for frontline health care workers during the pandemic. You can go fast and work up a sweat, Champion says, or go slow and find inner calmness. “This has enabled people to get together from across the U.S.,” Champion says. “It is far-reaching.” And it is much needed, Champion adds, “to just contribute to the community, perhaps for the next six months. It’s just a gift from Vista.” So roll out the mat, Vista Wellness is ready to lead.

More information about free yoga classes on Zoom for children and adults as well as health care workers at Vista Wellness can be found at VistaPsych.com.