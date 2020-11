Thank you, thank you, Eugene Weekly staff for your election recommendations that introduced me to candidate participation in community activities and accomplishments. I did appreciate your election information — and they all won!

Ruth Duemler

Eugene

Editor’s note: We nailed it! Except in Springfield. All our endorsees were elected except Kori Rodley for Springfield City Council — whom we dual endorsed in the primary — and House District 7, which was won by incumbent Republican Cedric Hayden.